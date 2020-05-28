Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

In a report released today, Mike Rizvanovic from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO), with a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank Of Canada, and Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Bank Of Montreal has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.70, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$76.00 price target.

Bank Of Montreal’s market cap is currently $33.04B and has a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMO in relation to earlier this year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.