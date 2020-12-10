Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Alamos Gold (AGI)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq reiterated a Hold rating on Alamos Gold (AGI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.17, representing a 41.9% upside. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $218 million and net profit of $67.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $17.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 185 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGI in relation to earlier this year.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.