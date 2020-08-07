Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Yelp (YELP)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Yelp (YELP), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $24.64.

The company has a one-year high of $39.37 and a one-year low of $12.89. Currently, Yelp has an average volume of 1.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YELP in relation to earlier this year.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

