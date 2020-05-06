Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on US Foods Holding (USFD)

In a report released today, Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding (USFD), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Foods Holding with a $29.25 average price target.

Based on US Foods Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.93 billion and net profit of $92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.04 billion and had a net profit of $100 million.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli. The company is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

