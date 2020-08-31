Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report issued on August 17, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.08, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on New Residential Inv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.59 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.