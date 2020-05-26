Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.75, close to its 52-week high of $110.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Keysight Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.00.

Based on Keysight Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 billion and had a net profit of $114 million.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, and Ixia Solutions Group. The Communications Solutions Group segment serves customers spanning the worldwide commercial communications end market, which includes internet infrastructure, and the aerospace, defense and government end market. The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers test and measurement solutions across a broad set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on high-growth applications in the automotive and energy industry and measurement solutions for semiconductor design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, education, and general electronics manufacturing. The Ixia Solutions Group segment helps customers validate the performance and security resilience of their networks, and associated applications. The company was founded by William R. Hewlett and David Packard in 1937 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.