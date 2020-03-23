Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA), with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HCA Healthcare with a $170.47 average price target.

Based on HCA Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.52 billion and net profit of $1.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.27 billion and had a net profit of $1.06 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

