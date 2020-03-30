Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fox (FOXA)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Buy rating on Fox (FOXA) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $37.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.74 and a one-year low of $19.81. Currently, Fox has an average volume of 5.11M.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.