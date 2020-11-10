Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.72, close to its 52-week high of $16.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.32, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.50 price target.

Based on Change Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $756 million and GAAP net loss of $42.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $93.94 million.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.