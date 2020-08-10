Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 63.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerpoint Energy with a $20.45 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.71 and a one-year low of $11.58. Currently, Centerpoint Energy has an average volume of 9.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNP in relation to earlier this year.

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of energy-related businesses. Its regulated electric utility provides transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems in seven states serving approximately 4.5 million customers. CenterPoint owns approximately 54% of Enable Midstream Partners, a partnership consisting of natural gas processing and storage facilities and more than 21,000 miles of interstate, intrastate, and gathering pipelines in the midcontinent region.