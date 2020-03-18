Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAX), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.55, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $92.00 price target.

Based on Baxter International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion and net profit of $343 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.84 billion and had a net profit of $348 million.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services.