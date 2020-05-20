Credit Suisse Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Arconic (ARNC)

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Buy rating on Arconic (ARNC) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arconic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

Arconic’s market cap is currently $1.01B and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.43.

Arconic Corp is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions, and architectural products, serving the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets. The firm’s operating segments include Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems (BCS). It generates a majority of its revenue from the Rolled Products segment.