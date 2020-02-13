Credit Suisse Maintains Their Sell Rating on Western Union (WU)

In a report issued on February 11, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Western Union (WU), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.13.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

Based on Western Union’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $212 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Roberto Mendoza, a Director at WU sold 26,504 shares for a total of $714,018.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers.