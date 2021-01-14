Credit Suisse Maintains Their Sell Rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Sell rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Delek US Holdings, Cenovus Energy, and Imperial Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Par Pacific Holdings is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.83.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $690 million and GAAP net loss of $14.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $83.89 million.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.