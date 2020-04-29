Credit Suisse Maintains Their Sell Rating on Community Health (CYH)

In a report released yesterday, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Health is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.67.

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $1.79. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 3.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.