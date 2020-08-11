Credit Suisse Maintains Their Sell Rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

In a report issued on August 3, Kaumil Gajrawala from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.65, close to its 52-week high of $77.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.4% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colgate-Palmolive is a Hold with an average price target of $77.82, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.9 billion and net profit of $635 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.87 billion and had a net profit of $586 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.