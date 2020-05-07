Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Hold rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.99, close to its 52-week high of $70.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.59 million and GAAP net loss of $93.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $87.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RARE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Emil Kakkis, the President & CEO of RARE bought 149,700 shares for a total of $449,100.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Read More on RARE: