Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW)

In a report released yesterday, Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Manitowoc Company (MTW), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Cook covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Rush Enterprises A, and Aecom Technology.

Manitowoc Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.80, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.55 and a one-year low of $7.24. Currently, Manitowoc Company has an average volume of 358.6K.

The Manitowoc Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of a line of crawler mounted lattice boom cranes, under the Manitowoc brand. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Africa, and Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes the North American and South American continents. The Europe and Africa segment refers to the continents of Europe and Africa. The Middle East and Asia Pacific segment consists of Asia and Australian continents and the Middle East region. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.