Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.99, close to its 52-week high of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 78.1% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $6.72 average price target, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$9.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.36 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 74.16K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUNMF in relation to earlier this year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.