Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on LendingClub (LC)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on LendingClub (LC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.11, close to its 52-week low of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 71.4% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Headhunter Group, and Boingo Wireless.

LendingClub has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25, a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.60 and a one-year low of $4.32. Currently, LendingClub has an average volume of 1.34M.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of an online credit marketplace for borrowers and investors. It offers personal, business, auto refinance, K-12 education loans and patient solutions. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.