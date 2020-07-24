Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Knight Transportation (KNX)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Hold rating on Knight Transportation (KNX) on July 15 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.56, close to its 52-week high of $47.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Transportation with a $50.60 average price target, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.32 and a one-year low of $27.54. Currently, Knight Transportation has an average volume of 2.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KNX in relation to earlier this year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. The Logistics segment include brokerage and other freight management services. The Intermodal segment consists revenue generated by moving freight over the rail in the containers and other trailing equipment, combined with the revenue for drayage to transport loads between the railheads and customer locations. The company was founded on September 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.