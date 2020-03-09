Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on JinkoSolar (JKS)

Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Hold rating on JinkoSolar (JKS) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.19.

Mandloi has an average return of 32.2% when recommending JinkoSolar.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2821 out of 6265 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JinkoSolar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Based on JinkoSolar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $51.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.6 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules.