Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on JB Hunt (JBHT)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Hold rating on JB Hunt (JBHT) on July 15 and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.47, close to its 52-week high of $138.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JB Hunt is a Hold with an average price target of $135.63, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on JB Hunt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $134 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBHT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.