Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Embraer SA (ERJ)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA (ERJ) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.39, close to its 52-week low of $5.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Spingarn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Dynamics.

Embraer SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, a 211.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.92 and a one-year low of $5.75. Currently, Embraer SA has an average volume of 1.46M.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Aviation, and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Aviation segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Others segment refers to the supply of structural parts and hydraulic systems and the production of agricultural sprayers. The company was founded by Ozires Silva on August 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil.