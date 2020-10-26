Credit Suisse Maintains Their Hold Rating on Apple (AAPL)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL) today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.81, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Loop Capital Markets also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Apple’s market cap is currently $1994.5B and has a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.34.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

