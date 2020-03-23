Credit Suisse Maintains Their Buy Rating on Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Square (SQ), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.97, close to its 52-week low of $32.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 31.3% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.30, implying an 80.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Square’s market cap is currently $16.58B and has a P/E ratio of 50.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.61.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes.