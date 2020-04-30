Credit Suisse Maintains Their Buy Rating on Service International (SCI)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Service International (SCI) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.95, close to its 52-week low of $34.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Service International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.83, which is a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Service International’s market cap is currently $7.11B and has a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery business segments. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options. The company was founded by Robert L. Waltrip in July 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.