Credit Suisse Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mr Cooper Group (COOP)

In a report issued on February 21, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Mr Cooper Group (COOP), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.54, close to its 52-week high of $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Front Yard Residential, Granite Point Mortgage, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mr Cooper Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.69 and a one-year low of $6.57. Currently, Mr Cooper Group has an average volume of 453.1K.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. is engaged in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome.