Credit Suisse Maintains Their Buy Rating on Micron (MU)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Micron (MU), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Pitzer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Brooks Automation, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $69.34 average price target, representing an 87.5% upside. In a report issued on March 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Micron’s market cap is currently $40.11B and has a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Joel Poppen, the SVP, Legal Affairs, General of MU sold 20,000 shares for a total of $1,139,200.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

