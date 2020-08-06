Credit Suisse Maintains Their Buy Rating on Manulife Financial (MFC)

In a report released today, Mike Rizvanovic from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Manulife Financial (MFC), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manulife Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.15, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Manulife Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.67 billion and net profit of $1.15 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.15 billion and had a net profit of $2.16 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MFC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Manulife Financial Corp. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of financial protection and wealth management products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth & Asset Management and Corporate & Other. The Asia segment provides insurance products and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment provides insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment provides life insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products, digital advice solutions and administering in-force long-term care insurance and annuity businesses in the U.S. The Global Wealth & Asset Management segment provides fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement and institutional customers. The Corporate & Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, Property & Casualty Reinsurance business and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.