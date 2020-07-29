Credit Suisse Maintains Their Buy Rating on Energy Transfer (ET)

In a report issued on July 21, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer (ET), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 45.8% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Energy Transfer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75, implying a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Energy Transfer’s market cap is currently $16.81B and has a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Its projects include Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, Mariner east Pipelines, Mont Belvieu facility, Lone Star Express Expansion, Bakken Pipeline and Lake Charles LNG. Energy Transfer was founded in September 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.