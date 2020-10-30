Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Oneok (OKE)

In a report released today, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Oneok (OKE), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.9% and a 42.2% success rate. Dounis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.25, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Oneok’s market cap is currently $13.57B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Natural Gas Liquids segment owns and operates facilities that gather, fractionate, treat and distribute NGLs and store NGL products, primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico and the Rocky Mountain region, which includes the Williston, Powder River and DJ Basins, where it provides midstream services to producers of NGLs and deliver those products to the two primary market centers, one in the Mid-Continent in Conway, Kansas, and the other in the Gulf Coast in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment provides transportation and storage services to end users. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.