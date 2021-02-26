Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Lantheus (LNTH)

In a report released today, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Lantheus (LNTH), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.65, close to its 52-week high of $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Patterson Companies, and Envista Holdings.

Lantheus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Based on Lantheus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.54 million and GAAP net loss of $6.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $85.78 million and had a net profit of $4.86 million.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its products are used by cardiologists, nuclear physicians, radiologists, internal medicine physicians, sonographers and technologists working in a variety of clinical settings. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment produces and markets medical imaging agents and products throughout the U.S. This segment sells its products to radio pharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics and group practices. The International segment operations consist of production and distribution activities in Puerto Rico and direct distribution activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.