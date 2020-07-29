Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) on July 22 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.64, close to its 52-week high of $51.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 78.1% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.10, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $555 million and net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $110 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.