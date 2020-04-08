Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released yesterday, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.24.

Featherston observed:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur ExxonMobil auf “Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 37 US-Dollar belassen. Die Situation bleibe fur den olkonzern herausfordernd, doch die Dividende sollte sicher sein, schrieb Analyst William Featherston in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mne Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 17:42 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.9% and a 44.8% success rate. Featherston covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, and Whiting Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $51.00 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $83.49 and a one-year low of $30.12. Currently, Exxon Mobil has an average volume of 33.8M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More on XOM: