Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

In a report released today, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclerion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Cyclerion Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 million and GAAP net loss of $26.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.9 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators. The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.