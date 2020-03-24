Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Covetrus (CVET)

In a report released yesterday, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Covetrus (CVET), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.97, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on Covetrus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and GAAP net loss of $90 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $903 million and had a net profit of $34 million.

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.