Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Covetrus (CVET)

In a report released today, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Covetrus (CVET), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.56, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Fulgent Genetics, and Envista Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.50 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Covetrus has an average volume of 1.76M.

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.