Credit Suisse Maintains a Hold Rating on Afya (AFYA)

Credit Suisse analyst Mauricio Cepeda maintained a Hold rating on Afya (AFYA) on September 21 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.13.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Afya is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Afya’s market cap is currently $2.37B and has a P/E ratio of 36.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.00.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group in Brazil. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs and continuing medical education activities. The company operates through the following two segments: Education Services and Residency Preparatory & Specialization Programs. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory & Specialization Programs segment provides residency preparatory courses and medical post-graduate specialization programs, delivering printed and digital content, an online medical education platform and practical medical training. Afya was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.