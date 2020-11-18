Credit Suisse Maintains a Buy Rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Credit Suisse analyst Farooq Hanif maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) today and set a price target of CHF415.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $402.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanif is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Hanif covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Muenchener Rueckversicherungs, Hannover Rueck SE, and Swiss Re AG.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $430.78, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF370.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group’s market cap is currently $59.56B and has a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.