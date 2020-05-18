Credit Suisse Maintains a Buy Rating on TransAlta (TAC)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC) on May 14 and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and Dominion Resources.

TransAlta has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.28, representing a 32.1% upside. In a report issued on May 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

Based on TransAlta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $606 million and net profit of $37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $648 million and had a GAAP net loss of $65 million.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. TransAlta was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.