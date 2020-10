Credit Suisse Maintains a Buy Rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report issued on May 17, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $147.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 68.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Johnson & Johnson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.38, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $157.00 and a one-year low of $109.16. Currently, Johnson & Johnson has an average volume of 8.52M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNJ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious diseases ad vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

Read More on JNJ: