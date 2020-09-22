Credit Suisse Maintains a Buy Rating on Fox (FOX)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Fox (FOX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $34.33 average price target.

Based on Fox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 billion and had a net profit of $454 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOX in relation to earlier this year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.