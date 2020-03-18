Credit Suisse Maintains a Buy Rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Catie Powers- March 18, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.97, close to its 52-week low of $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -18.1% and a 14.3% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tivity Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50, which is a 154.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.57 and a one-year low of $6.67. Currently, Change Healthcare has an average volume of 6.72M.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual.

