Credit Suisse Maintains a Buy Rating on Bloom Energy (BE)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Bloom Energy (BE) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.79.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 49.3% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

Bloom Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Based on Bloom Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $117 million and GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $104 million and had a GAAP net loss of $132 million.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.