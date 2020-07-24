Credit Suisse Maintains a Buy Rating on Aercap Holdings (AER)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Aercap Holdings (AER) on July 15 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aercap Holdings with a $38.60 average price target.

Based on Aercap Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and net profit of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.16 billion and had a net profit of $234 million.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. It acquires new or used commercial aircrafts and lends them to its clients via operating leases. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through the Leasing, Financing, Sales, and Management of Commercial Aircraft and Engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.