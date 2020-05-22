Credit Suisse Keeps Their Sell Rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri reiterated a Sell rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $24.33.

Based on Juniper Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $998 million and net profit of $20.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1 billion and had a net profit of $31.1 million.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.