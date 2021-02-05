Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock (NLOK) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 79.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NortonLifeLock with a $24.75 average price target, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $24.40 and a one-year low of $15.12. Currently, NortonLifeLock has an average volume of 6.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLOK in relation to earlier this year.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. It operates through Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety segments. The Enterprise Security segment focuses on the provision of solutions to protect organizations so they can securely conduct business while leveraging new platforms and data. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides solutions to protect information, devices, networks and the identities of consumers. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.