Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on NextDecade (NEXT)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Hold rating on NextDecade (NEXT) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.40, close to its 52-week low of $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Dounis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

NextDecade has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Based on NextDecade’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $902K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.72 million.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.