Credit Suisse Keeps Their Hold Rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Credit Suisse analyst Alan Erskine maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is ranked #5220 out of 7138 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $132.95 average price target.

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $320.1B and has a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -119.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.